Cockburn named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

(WCIA) — Illinois Basketball freshman Kofi Cockburn has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, after making a historic debut to his college career.

Cockburn is the first Illini freshman in 37 years to earn double doubles in just his first two games of the season. In the 2019-2020 season opener against Nicholls State, Cockburn had 10 points and game-high 11 rebounds. He earned his second-straight double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds at Grand Canyon University. To round out the western road trip, he earned 9 points and 7 rebounds against Arizona, but the Illini still fell short in a 21 point loss to the Wildcats.

A native of Kingston, Jamaica, Cockburn is a former 4-star recruit, and named one of of the top players in the 2019 class.

The Orange and Blue are now 2-1 on the season and will return to action on November, 18th when they host Hawaii at the State Farm Center at 7 p.m. CT.