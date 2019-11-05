City council to vote on property demolitions

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members will vote on the demolition of 29 properties tonight.

The money for demolition comes from a Community Block Grant, but one alderman says it will barely scratch the surface of the full list of properties up for demolition. That number is closer to 400. Unfortunately, the cost prevents all of those from being taken down.

“I mean we were a town, I think, at the peak of 45,000. Now we’re a town of $30,000. We just overall need to downsize. We have an abundance of housing. We’re not the only one like that. I mean, Terra Haute is the same way. There’s just more housing than we need and so we need to demolish some,” said Danville Alderman Aaron Troglia.

Troglia hopes that the city will be able to offer the empty lots to neighbors. In the past, he says they have asked neighbors to pay about $100 for them, but he believes they should get them for free.