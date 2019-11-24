Church gives back in a big way

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This church’s annual tradition draws hundreds of people to collect a taste of holiday cheer.

Stone Creek Church in Urbana hosted their 12th annual “big give.” They anticipated helping 1,600 families this year.

Each family member got a bag filled with all the Thanksgiving essentials. That included turkey, green beans, cranberry sauce, potatoes, gravy, and cake mix.

The church partnered with Meijer in Urbana to make this happen.

“The feedback that we’ve gotten back from families when they get it is just joy, and relief. That they’re able to give their family a thanksgiving meal,” said organizer Angela Bradley.