Child porn suspect had background as child safety advocate

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s news no one likes to hear; someone they lived next to, worked with and saw on a regular basis is caught with child pornography. David Crawley, of Danville, was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. Crawley was known in the community, even holding a position with the Department of Corrections for almost a decade.

“It’s kind of surprising,” said Jaylen Bearn. For Beard, the arrest hits too close to home.”

Crawley started working with IDOC in 1999. He later went on non-service disability, leaving in 2008, retiring 10 years later in 2018. His arrest is part of an effort by the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office to catch child pornographers.

He released a statement: “There is no place in our communities for individuals who victimize children and their families by downloading or sharing these horrendous images.”

In 2012, Crawley actually initiated a Bus Watch program to help kids in the Holiday Hills neighborhood stay safe while walking from the bus stop.

“We want them scared. We want them to go, maybe I better go to another town and, if another town has it, maybe I got to go to the next town,” said Crawley.

Former mayor Scott Eisenhauer says the city ran a background check on Crawley when he proposed bus safety. The program worked just like neighborhood watch. They gave out stickers for people to put on their windows. It was supposed to remind criminals they were being watched.

Eisenhauer told us he is very disappointed to hear about the arrest.