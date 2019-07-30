Chargers win big at national tournament

NASHVILLE, TN (WCIA) — The Centennial Chargers archery team is back from Tennessee with some big wins from the NASP Open Championship.

Assistant coach Heather Miller says The Chargers placed 13th out of 38 high school teams in the Championship Bullseye Tournament, with a score of 3,331.

Archers Haley Good, Maria Heller, Katie Thuney, Breanna Black, and Alexis Lyell all placed in the top 20 percent of all shooters.

Good lead the team as the Chargers’ top shooter with a personal record of 293, which put her in sixth place out more than 400 high school females competing.

On top of that, Maria Heller was one of 18 archers on Team USA All-Star team, which competes against archers from several different countries. Team USA ended up winning the tournament.

Maria Heller

With bullseye compteition score of 295 and a 3D shoot score of 294, Heller was ranked as the top female shooter out all the all-star teams from all the countries participating.

Heller also competed in a scholarship shoot, taking home $2,500.

The Chargers’ season is over for now. The team will resume practicing in October.