Celebrating Walk to School Day

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — C-U Safe Routes to School Project is working with schools in Champaign, Urbana, and Savoy to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Wednesday morning, October 2.

Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin will be joining students from Dr. Preston Williams Elementary.

Approximately 4,000 students will participate along with parents, teachers and community leaders, including U of I Student Athletes and volunteers, police officers, and other community members.

In the United States, this day is expected to include more than 5,000 events across all 50 states. Walkers from the U.S. will join children and adults in 40 countries around the world.