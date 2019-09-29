CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– People are decked out in rainbow-colored apparel, celebrating Pride Fest. This is the 10th anniversary for the celebration. It is hosted by the Up Center of Champaign County. There were performances, a vendor fair, parade, and family entertainment. There are also several activities planned for tomorrow including a drag brunch and queer film festival.

People who attended say it’s a reminder to others that they matter. The mayor read a proclamation Tuesday deeming this week the official “Pride Week” in Champaign County.