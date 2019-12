ASSUMPTION, Ill (WCIA) — A brewery that burned to the ground earlier this year will have new life next year.

We told you in February, 1905 Brewery in Assumption had only been open for a few months when the fire destroyed the business. In that short time, the bar had already gained a significant following.

The owners announced via Facebook Sunday (post below) that they have a new building, and they are planning to re-open in the spring.