Boy meets all-time hero

Carter greets garbage man

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Not all heroes wear capes. Some of them might even smell like garbage. But that doesn’t bother Carter Bender much.

Carter’s hero is a garbage man named Tyson. Tyson collects recycling for Area Disposal Services. Carter’s mom says he has always had a fascination with trucks.

Every time he hears Tyson pull up, he runs to the window, bring his own garbage truck toy, and waves. Well, yesterday, he got in on the action. Tyson let Carter sit in the driver’s seat and hang out with his hero.

"Tyson has even said to me yesterday, when we actually go to go up and meet his hero, his real-life hero that, you know, it makes his morning just as much fun, you know, to see a smiling kid at 7 a.m. in the morning with his garbage truck anxiously waiting," said Carter's mom Danielle Bender.

As you can see, Carter has his own vest like Tyson’s. His mom says even Carter’s first word was truck.