Blast From the Past Trivia Night with Effingham Public Library

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Drivers in the state have shelled out more than $1 billion in red-light camera fines over the past 10 years, according to new analysis by the nonpartisan Illinois Policy Institute. The report is the first-ever comprehensive look at red-light cameras across the state.

Annual revenue from red-light camera tickets in Illinois more than doubled from 2008 to 2018. This was driven by a rapid increase in cameras for local governments outside Chicago, which more than tripled to 301 cameras from just 86 in 2008. The Chicago suburbs generated almost as much revenue from red-light cameras as the city of Chicago in 2018.