Blast From the Past Trivia Night with Effingham Public Library

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)
The Effingham Public Library is hosting a fun trivia night!
Test your knowledge of the 1980s, 90s and the 00s during this loud, fun, entertaining night of windbreakers and acid washed jeans!
Teams of 8 are $80 for the table, otherwise each ticket is $12 at the door. Assemble your team today for a chance to win prizes and best of all, bragging rights.
Profits from this evening’s fundraiser benefits the Effingham Public Library’s 1,000 Books To Kindergarten Project. May the best John Stamos lookalike win!