Beyond Breeding: Cherokee Flats and the therapeutic nature of rabbits

Farmer City, Ill. (WCIA)
Looking for a bunny? Storyteller Erin Valle explores Cherokee Flats, a local rabbitry and poultry farm out of Farmer City. Owner Crystal Smith discovered her rabbits had a therapeutic nature after watching her teenage daughter, Autumn, find solace in them. Autumn suffers from a rare medical condition which inhibits her mobility, speech, growth, and development. Now, Crystal is committed to helping other children with disabilities by providing discounted rabbits to their families.