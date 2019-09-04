Live Now
3 NEWS NOW: Tracking Hurricane Dorian

Beyond Breeding: Cherokee Flats and the therapeutic nature of rabbits

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Farmer City, Ill. (WCIA)

Looking for a bunny? Storyteller Erin Valle explores Cherokee Flats, a local rabbitry and poultry farm out of Farmer City. Owner Crystal Smith discovered her rabbits had a therapeutic nature after watching her teenage daughter, Autumn, find solace in them. Autumn suffers from a rare medical condition which inhibits her mobility, speech, growth, and development. Now, Crystal is committed to helping other children with disabilities by providing discounted rabbits to their families.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER