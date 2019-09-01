Bears sign OL Cody Whitehair to five-year contract extension

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 22: Cody Whitehair #65 of the Chicago Bears runs onto the field for warm-ups before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on October 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Panthers 17-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have re-signed Pro Bowl offensive lineman Cody Whitehair to a five-year contract extension through 2024.

“Cody embodies everything we look for in a Chicago Bear and I’m excited for us as an organization to extend him five more years,” Bears GM Ryan Pace said. “He is a great talent and unselfish teammate with a ton of pride in being a leader for us. It is always nice to reward our own and I know this will only drive Cody even more every day.”

Whitehair, a second-round draft selection out of Kansas State University in 2016, has started all 48 regular-season games since entering the league, including all 17 games in 2018 en route to an NFC North Division championship. Whitehair has started primarily at center (44 starts) over his NFL career and will be switching to left guard this season, where he started two games during the 2017 season.

Last season Whitehair helped anchor an offensive line that allowed just 33 sacks, tied for the third fewest in the NFC. He and the rest of the offensive line helped Chicago’s quarterbacks set a franchise single-season record with a 67.2 completion percentage while the Bears’ offense averaged 26.3 points per game, fourth best in the NFC, and scored 24 or more points 11 times, the most since 1995. Whitehair was named to the 2019 Pro Bowl for his efforts.