Bears make final cuts for 53-man roster, Pineiro survives

The Bears have officially announced their 53-man roster and some of the cuts may or may not surprise you. Some of the more notable guys who were cut include quarterback Tyler Bray, running back Ryan Nall and linebacker Kylie Fitz.
You know who remains on that 53-man roster though? That’s right – Eddy Pineiro sticks with Chicago after all. Don’t get it twisted though, because there is still a possibility the Bears could find another kicker in a free agent or through the waiver wire. Head Coach Matt Nagy did tell the media earlier this week that he’d prefer Pineiro for week one over someone the team hasn’t practiced with for very long.
“I want to see a great success story from [Pineiro],” Nagy said. “Hopefully we all do. Hopefully he is somebody we end up going with and we stick with and he wins us games.”
In the Bears preseason loss against the Titans, Pineiro missed an extra point but came back to make three straight field goals.
If Chicago doesn’t see Pineiro fit, they could explore kicker Kaare Vedvik through the waiver wire on Sunday. Vedvik was waived by the Vikings on Saturday after being traded by the Ravens for a fifth-round pick only a few weeks ago.
Below is a list of the Bears full cuts:
The Chicago Bears waive the following players:
DL, Daryle Banfield
OL, Alex Bars
LB, Matt Betts
TE, Ian Bunting
DE, Jonathan Bullard
RB, Josh Caldwell
DL, Jalen Dalton
DB, Stephen Denmark
OL, Tommy Doles
DB, Clifton Duck
LB, Kylie Fitts
DB, John Franklin III
WR, Tanner Gentry
WR, Marvin Hall
LB, Chuck Harris
DL, Jonathan Harris
TE, Jesper Horsted
WR, Thomas Ives
DB, Doyin Jibowu
DB, Michael Joseph
OL, Joe Lowery
OL, Jordan McCray
DB, Jonathan Mincy
WR, Taquan Mizzell Sr.
OL, Sam Mustipher
RB, Ryan Nall
TE, Ellis Richardson
LB, Jameer Thurman
OL, Marquez Tucker
LB, James Vaughters
WR, Joe Walker
WR, Jordan Williams-Lambert
LS, John Wirtel
The Chicago Bears terminate the following vested veteran:
QB, Tyler Bray
The Chicago Bears place the following players on Reserve/Injured:
OL, Blake Blackmar
TE, Dax Raymond