Bears make final cuts for 53-man roster, Pineiro survives

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 29: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears celebrates as starting quarterback Tyler Bray’s #9 total yards of the game were announced following a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field on August 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

The Bears have officially announced their 53-man roster and some of the cuts may or may not surprise you. Some of the more notable guys who were cut include quarterback Tyler Bray, running back Ryan Nall and linebacker Kylie Fitz.

You know who remains on that 53-man roster though? That’s right – Eddy Pineiro sticks with Chicago after all. Don’t get it twisted though, because there is still a possibility the Bears could find another kicker in a free agent or through the waiver wire. Head Coach Matt Nagy did tell the media earlier this week that he’d prefer Pineiro for week one over someone the team hasn’t practiced with for very long.

“I want to see a great success story from [Pineiro],” Nagy said. “Hopefully we all do. Hopefully he is somebody we end up going with and we stick with and he wins us games.”

In the Bears preseason loss against the Titans, Pineiro missed an extra point but came back to make three straight field goals.

If Chicago doesn’t see Pineiro fit, they could explore kicker Kaare Vedvik through the waiver wire on Sunday. Vedvik was waived by the Vikings on Saturday after being traded by the Ravens for a fifth-round pick only a few weeks ago.

Below is a list of the Bears full cuts:

The Chicago Bears waive the following players:

DL, Daryle Banfield

OL, Alex Bars

LB, Matt Betts

TE, Ian Bunting

DE, Jonathan Bullard

RB, Josh Caldwell

DL, Jalen Dalton

DB, Stephen Denmark

OL, Tommy Doles

DB, Clifton Duck

LB, Kylie Fitts

DB, John Franklin III

WR, Tanner Gentry

WR, Marvin Hall

LB, Chuck Harris

DL, Jonathan Harris

TE, Jesper Horsted

WR, Thomas Ives

DB, Doyin Jibowu

DB, Michael Joseph

OL, Joe Lowery

OL, Jordan McCray

DB, Jonathan Mincy

WR, Taquan Mizzell Sr.

OL, Sam Mustipher

RB, Ryan Nall

TE, Ellis Richardson

LB, Jameer Thurman

OL, Marquez Tucker

LB, James Vaughters

WR, Joe Walker

WR, Jordan Williams-Lambert

LS, John Wirtel

The Chicago Bears terminate the following vested veteran:

QB, Tyler Bray

The Chicago Bears place the following players on Reserve/Injured:

OL, Blake Blackmar

TE, Dax Raymond