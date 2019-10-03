Bears likely to rely on Daniel again Sunday in London

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Mitch Trubisky will be in London with the Bears this weekend, but Chase Daniel will most likely be the guy running the offense again. Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Trubisky isn’t likely to play because of his injured shoulder.

Daniel took over for Trubisky last Sunday and helped the Bears beat the Vikings 16-6. Daniel says his preparation won’t be any different this week than it is any other week.

“I prepare every week like I’m the starter regardless of any circumstances. I think that’s why we were able to come in and move the ball a little bit on offense. Obviously it’ll be good to get some live reps with these guys.”

Playing in practices, preseason and college games are what Bears Head Coach Matt Nagy thinks has given Daniel the experience he’s needed to perform as well as he has.

“Who Chase is, he’s really passed the line in regards to a commander or vocal (leader). That just naturally happens. Not all quarterbacks are like that. So that part, you feel that when you talk to him in a press conference. You feel it at practice.”

Even with the Bears defense playing as well as it has Daniel says he still doesn’t want to get too comfortable when he plays. He knows they’ll continue to wreak havoc, but he still wants to try to give them a little bit of a break by having the offense do its part.

“I want to be perfect on every play and I want to score as many points as we possibly can when we’re out there on offense, so. … we’re looking forward to the test. It’s going to be a good one and hopefully get to the bye 4-1.”

Daniel has been to London a couple times already, but he’s never been to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where no NFL game has ever been played.

“The thing we’ve got to be ready for, especially because they’ve never hosted an NFL game there is the quarterback to head coach communication,” said Daniel. “That’s something I think all teams really worry about going over there and just making sure it works and if not, what’s our backup plan?”

One thing’s for sure, the stadium won’t be short of any cheering.

“Every time I’ve been over there, they seem to get really excited about kicking a ball,” said Daniel which drew laughs from reporters. “I’ve heard through the grape vine and people that have traveled over there that there’s a lot of Bears fans there so that’s what we’re hoping.”

Sunday’s game will kickoff at noon Central Time on Fox Network.