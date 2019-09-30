Bears defense comes up big in win over Vikings, Trubisky out with shoulder injury

The depth on the Bears team and especially on defense was certainly showing in Sunday’s divisional match up at Soldier Field. They beat the Vikings 16-6.

With so many key players down with injuries or out for other reasons, the Bears all stepped up. Especially the defense, who came up with six sacks and three takeaways. They also held the league’s leading rusher Dalvin Cook to 34 yards and the league’s second leading rushing team to a mere 40 yards on the ground.

“Everybody played great technique,” Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd said. “Everybody played sound on the edges. Everybody made plays to stop them from running the ball.”

Bears defensive end Nick Williams filled in for Akiem Hicks and accounted for two of the team’s six sacks.

“It just starts at the beginning of the week,” Williams explained. “Chuck [Pagano] says ‘Hey, prepare like you’re a starter and that’s what we did.”

“Everybody on defense can play; everybody,” Bears defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris said. “Our DB’s, d-line, linebackers, all that.”

Most of the guys who stepped in on defense knew they were going to play coming into this game but Chase Daniel had no idea he was going to see action until the moment Mitch Trubisky went down with his left shoulder injury.

“[I] tried to just stay calm and cool,” Daniel said. “I’ve been in this situation before. The two starts last year really helped me just with communication, especially with the offensive line. We’re doing a bunch of no-huddle stuff.”

As for Trubisky’s health and status, Coach Nagy didn’t have a whole lot of information on that after the game.

“It happens early on and now here he is out, he’s out of the game and now he knows we’ve just got to see where it’s at and I don’t know the exact details of it,” Nagy explained. “I’m hoping I’ll know here in the next 24-48 hours.”

We’ll learn a whole lot more about Trubisky’s condition on Monday.

As for Roquan Smith, Nagy wouldn’t elaborate on him being out of the game, only to say again he was excused for personal reasons.

Despite all the injuries, the Bears look pretty good now at 3-1. They head to London this week.