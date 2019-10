LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Mitch Trubisky will be in London with the Bears this weekend, but Chase Daniel will most likely be the guy running the offense again. Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Trubisky isn't likely to play because of his injured shoulder.

Daniel took over for Trubisky last Sunday and helped the Bears beat the Vikings 16-6. Daniel says his preparation won’t be any different this week than it is any other week.