Baseball team does home town proud

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Post 210 American Legion baseball team made it all the way to the final four in the American Legion World Series.

The Speakers lost Monday night, but people from the Legion they represent were rooting for them all the way.

Fans say it’s been an exciting season, and they hope to see the team win it all next year.

“When you’re up front and personal with some of the grandfathers, and the fathers that played the game in the towns around the area, it’s very awesome to see their kids come up and get to this caliber of baseball,” said Cosmo Holman.

The Legion is planning to throw the team a celebration on Saturday.