Avoiding summer reading slide

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Public Library is helping readers of all ages avoid the so-called summer slide.

The library has created a summer reading challenge, with prizes geared towards all age groups. The goal of the challenge is to make sure kids and teenagers don’t lose some of their reading and math skills while they’re on summer break.

“The way I describe it to kids is your reading is kind of a muscle,” said Laurel Halfar, a children’s librarian. “If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it.”

The “Get Curious” reading challenge runs through August 8th. Participants are required to log their reading hours. Children can win prizes such as a free book or a toy from the treasure chest in the children’s section of the library. Middle and high school students are eligible for prizes including free food. Adults can participate as well and earn food or raffle prizes for gift cards and yoga classes.

“We have about 3,000 summer readers every year,” Halfar said. “It’s a mix of everybody.”

Click here for more details on how to participate. The library is offering a new app to help keep track of your minutes as well.