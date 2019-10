CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The following is a list of area trick-or-treat hours that have been delayed or changed due to weather.

Farmer City: Friday, 5-8 p.m.

Rochester: Friday 5-8 p.m.

Mansfield: Friday 5-8 p.m.

Ludlow: Friday 6-8 p.m.

Bement: Friday 6-8 p.m.

Oakwood: Friday 5-7 p.m.

Watseka: Friday 4-7 p.m.

Hoopeston: Friday 5-7 p.m.

Mahomet: 6-8 p.m.

Monticello: 5-8 p.m.

Rantoul: 6 to 8 pm

Savoy: 6-8 p.m.

Mattoon: 6-8 p.m.

Westville: 6-8 p.m.

Tilton: Ambulance Garage and Fire Station 1 locations 5-8 p.m.

Pesotum: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph: 5:30-8 p.m.

Tuscola: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Villa Grove: 5-7 p.m.

LeRoy: 5:30-8 p.m.

Charleston: 5:30-8 pm.

Homer: 6-8 p.m.

Fisher: Friday 6-8 p.m.

The cities of Champaign, Urbana, Springfield and Decatur will all hold trick-or-treat hours on Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

Danville will hold trick-or-treat hours Thursday from 5-8 p.m.