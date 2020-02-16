Arcade bar opens downtown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Chambana now has an arcade bar, or “barcade,” for short.

It’s called Stix, and it’s taken over the space of the former Crudo wine bar on Walnut Street in Champaign.

Its walls are lined with old school arcade games like Pacman, and flat screen TVs hooked up to retro gaming consoles.

The owner, Justin Taylor, said he wanted to mix a new age concept with a strong sense of nostalgia.

“We just thought it would be really cool to have a place where you can put all of those things together in one, and kind of relive those old glory days. Even though there’s all kinds of new systems out there with all kinds of great graphics…all that stuff’s great, but it’s still fun to go back and play some of those old games,” said Taylor.

Saturday was the bar’s grand opening.