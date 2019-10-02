Apple Dutch Cake with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Natalie Kenny Marquez is back with a great recipe for Apple Dutch Cake!
Apple Dutch Cake
*Ingredient that you can find at your Illinois Farmers Market
INGREDIENTS:
1 1/2 cups flour
1 3/4 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
3 tablespoons sugar
1/3 cup butter, room temperature
1/3 cup milk
1 tsp vanilla
1 egg*
3-5 apples depending on size, cored, peeled, and sliced*
1/4 cup cinnamon and sugar mixture
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees and greased a pie pan.
- In a large bowl, combine all of the dry ingredients with a fork.
- Add the eggs and milk into the dry mixture.
- Add the butter to the mixture, a little at a time, and mix to combine.
- Drop batter onto the greased pie pan.
- Press sliced and peeled apples into the dough.
- Sprinkle with the cinnamon and sugar mixture.
- Bake for about 40 minutes. Check about half way through to make sure the apples aren’t burning or crisping too quickly. If so, cover with foil for the remaining time.
- Allow to slightly cool and serve warm.