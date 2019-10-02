Apple Dutch Cake with Family to Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

1  of  2
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Natalie Kenny Marquez is back with a great recipe for Apple Dutch Cake!

*Ingredient that you can find at your Illinois Farmers Market

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 cups flour

1 3/4 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

3 tablespoons sugar

1/3 cup butter, room temperature

1/3 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla

1 egg*

3-5 apples depending on size, cored, peeled, and sliced*

1/4 cup cinnamon and sugar mixture

DIRECTIONS:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees and greased a pie pan.
  • In a large bowl, combine all of the dry ingredients with a fork.
  • Add the eggs and milk into the dry mixture.
  • Add the butter to the mixture, a little at a time, and mix to combine.
  • Drop batter onto the greased pie pan.
  • Press sliced and peeled apples into the dough.
  • Sprinkle with the cinnamon and sugar mixture.
  • Bake for about 40 minutes. Check about half way through to make sure the apples aren’t burning or crisping too quickly. If so, cover with foil for the remaining time.
  • Allow to slightly cool and serve warm.

