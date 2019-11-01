Animal Chiropractic Care

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Dr. Catherine Foreman-Hesterberg, equine veterinarian working out of the college’s clinic in Farmer City, joins us with details on her role as an animal chiropractor.

Dr. Foreman-Hesterberg sees a wide variety of animal species for spinal adjustments to improve their movement and function. Interestingly, Dr. Foreman grew up in St. Joe and had been very active in Pony Club in this area, both as a competitor and as a coach. She did her veterinary degree at the U of I and is now part of the faculty after training and practicing out East.

-How did I become certified in animal chiropractic?

I attended Options for Animals-College of Animal Chiropractic in Wellsville, KS. Only licensed veterinarians and human chiropractors are allowed to attend this school. I am certified by Options for Animals, as well as the International Veterinary Chiropractic Association.

-Are veterinarians the only individuals that can perform animal chiropractic?

Under the Illinois Veterinary Practice Act, veterinarians and human chiropractors that have a valid license in the state of Illinois, are the only two professionals that can legally provide chiropractic care for animals.

-What is animal chiropractic?

Animal chiropractic is the diagnosis and treatment of vertebral subluxation complexes to allow the nervous system to function at its full capacity.

-How does it benefit animals?

Chiropractic can benefit all animals from a Grand Prix jumping horse, to an overweight couch potato dog, to a steer or heifer calf. Animals bodies go under an immense amount of stress from activities of daily living, and even more stress if they are performance animals. A chiropractic adjustment restores normal motion to the spinal column and the extremities, enabling the animal’s musculature to function at the best of its ability because the nerves controlling those muscles are no longer restricted or impinged.

-How do we schedule an appointment for animal chiropractic?

For large animals such as horses and livestock, clients should call our Farmer City office at 309-928-2127. For small animals, clients should call the small animal clinic in Urbana at 217-333-5300 and schedule with the Rehab Service.