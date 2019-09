SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Adults can celebrate their favorite heroes after-hours at the Illinois State Museum.

It’s happening Friday night from 5-8 p.m. The event will be centered around favorite superheroes from comics and movies as well as real-life heroes from Illinois history.

There will be trivia games, live music, and activities like trying to change into a costume in a phone booth. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for non-members.

