8th annual Alzheimer’s Fundraiser Dinner at The WheelHouse

Saint Joseph, Ill. (WCIA)

Come Out to The WheelHouse Friday August 23rd for their 8th annual Alzheimer’s Fundraiser Dinner. All proceeds will be donated to Alzheimer’s Research.

We will have some great items available for Silent Auction!

The Kitchen has a 7 course dinner planned with wine pairings. We will be sampling obscure grape varietals for our pairings so we can all try something new!

~Grilled Lobster, Sweet Corn bisque, Celery Root, Tarragon, Dill, Celery, Spinach

~Mixed Greens, Roasted Carrots, Potato Cream, Almonds, Dried Chilies

~” Fried Bologna Sandwich” Mortadella, Stone Ground Mustard, Cornichons, Fingerling Potato Chips

~Braised Beef Short Rib, Fennel, Vanilla, Potato, Root Beer Sauce

~Lacto Fermented Tomato, Heirloom Tomato, Tomato Sorbet, Balsamic, Basil, Bread

~Red Wine Poached Pear, Palmier, Thyme Ice Cream

~Chocolate, Raspberry, Walnut, Mint

Food $60 per person. Wine Pairings $30 per person

Call 217-469-6252 or message us for reservations!