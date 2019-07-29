4th arrest made in murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A fourth person faces charges for an April murder. 20-year old Tariq Wilson was arrested in Centralia Friday. He’s accused in the death of Roosevelt Anderson, Jr. Wilson’s bond is $5 million. He’s awaiting extradition to Vermilion County.

Denzel Aldridge was taken into custody the day of the shooting for an active IDOC warrant. The next day, he was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm for Anderson’s shooting. His charges were later amended to include murder.

In May, Percy Freeman was taken into custody and also charged with Anderson’s murder. July 1, members of the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Tavares Mitchell in the Chicago area on a Vermilion County arrest warrant for aggravated battery and mob action in connection to the incident.

25-year old Roosevelt Anderson, Jr., was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the 900-block of Redden, about 1:45 pm, April 24. He died at the hospital the next day. A witness reported a physical altercation between several men just before the shooting.