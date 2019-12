Toys for Tots Toy Drive

a partnership of WCIA 3, Carle, Health Alliance, WHMS, WDWS, WKIO, and The Salvation Army

Thursday, December 12th, 2019

6am-7pm

Donation Locations:

WCIA-3 Backlot– 509 S. Neil Street, Champaign

Carle Clinic– 311 W. Fairchild Street, Danville

Administration Center, Carle at the Fields– 3310 Fields South Dr, Champaign