URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- Urbana residents are evacuated after a car crashed into their apartment building.

It happened on 1404 Silver Street in Urbana near the U-Haul moving and storage building.

Urbana Fire Department confirms the building sustained pretty serious structural damage after a car backed into the building from a parking space.

Only nine out of 24 units in the building are currently occupied.

Property management has relocated all those tenants until a structural engineer or architect can assess the damage this coming week.



