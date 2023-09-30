EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A HAZMAT evacuation of Teutopolis in the aftermath of a deadly crash is causing several weekend events in Effingham County to be canceled.

That includes Oktoberfest, but organizers are making sure all the food they had for the event is put to good use.

The Teutopolis Civic Club decided to give away dozens of meals to those who need it the most. They handed out on Saturday more than 600 hot dogs, burgers and brats to first responders inside Teutopolis High School. They’ve also made another location available for the public at Pal’s Electric.

The club treasurer said it’s sad that they won’t celebrate their annual Oktoberfest this year, but it’s good to know all this food won’t go to waste.

“This town is incredible. When it comes to situations like this, obviously, this is something that we would have never seen or wouldn’t ever had planned for,” Jerry Runde said. “But our club in general, we’re here to help the town. And what better way than today to do something like this?”

Runde said club members will continue handing out food and drinks until it’s all gone. It’s come in handy because there are still first responders that have been on the scene since Friday, and people who still can’t go home on Saturday.

In addition, to Oktoberfest, St. Francis Church postponed its weekend masses and there will no Eucharistic Ministry to the Homebound either. The Blessings of the Animals has been canceled and may be rescheduled for a later date.

The cancelations aren’t just limited to Teutopolis. The Effingham Fire Department had an open house scheduled, but they’ve announced that has to be canceled as well.

“We do ask that you keep the victims, their family, and the residents of Teutopolis in your prayers,” said Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum.