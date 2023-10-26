SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The man who authorities say shot an Illinois State Trooper on Tuesday in Springfield is now facing attempted murder charges.

On Thursday, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney charged 37-year-old Cristobal Santana with two counts of attempted first degree murder. He is accused of shooting Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green.

The shooting happened around 10:44 p.m. on Toronto Road, located on the south side of Springfield. After fleeing the scene, Santana was arrested early Wednesday morning after an hours-long manhunt.

As of Wednesday afternoon, State Police said Trooper Chapman-Green was still in the hospital and in “serious condition.” They have not given any further updates on his condition.

State Police added that Santana is a suspect in a Chicago homicide from this past weekend.

Santana is also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm against a peace officer, aggravated battery against a police officer and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

This story will be updated.