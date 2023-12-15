Update at 11:45 a.m.

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department has confirmed that one person was hurt in the shooting near Falcon and Juniper Drives Thursday night. But that wasn’t the only case of shots being fired in the area that day.

Officials said a 45-year-old Rantoul man was shot around 9:30 p.m. at Falcon and Juniper; he is expected to survive. Hours earlier, at 3:42 p.m., Rantoul Police were alerted to shots being fired in the 1000 block of Briarcliff Drive. As officers responded to that, Rantoul Police received calls of shots being fired a few blocks away at Falcon and Juniper.

No one was hurt in the earlier shots-fired incident. Officials said the officers learned on arrival that a group of juveniles had been fighting. Witnesses reported seeing two armed with guns, and at least one gun had been fired.

The juveniles all ran away from the area, with some going north into the Maplewood Estates Trailer Park. One suspect is described as a male wearing a light blue hoodie and black sweatpants. Another is a Black male with dreadlocks and was wearing a blue shirt, dark coat and a dark bookbag.

Hours later, another shots-fired incident at Falcon and Juniper left a man hurt. Officers also discovered that several homes had been hit by gunfire. Shell casings of various calibers were found at the scene, but investigators have no suspect information at this time.

A third shots-fired incident happened at 11:06 p.m. in a different part of the city – Lowry Drive near Pleasant Acres Elementary School. An alert from the Raven gunshot detection system showed four or five shots being fired.

During that investigation, officials said officers made contact with a driver who was pulling his car into a driveway on Lowry. The officers could see a gun in plain view on the passenger seat.

The driver, identified as 49-year-old Tomas Martinez, was taken into custody. Officials said he admitted to stepping onto his front porch and firing shots into the ground. Officers located several shell casings at the spot Martinez said he was standing at.

Martinez was taken to the Champaign County Jail and booked on charges of reckless discharge of a gun and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigations into the other two incidents are both ongoing. Rantoul Police are asking homeowners near Falcon and Juniper to review any security camera footage they may have and look for suspicious people or cars leaving the area.

Anyone with video footage or other information can contact either the Rantoul Police Department (217-333-8911) or Champaign County Crime Stoppers (217-373-8477).

