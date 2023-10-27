SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The man accused of shooting and beating Illinois State Police Trooper Dakotah Chapman-Green made his first appearance in court virtually on Friday.

The Sangamon County State’s Attorney is charging 37-year-old Cristobal Santana with two counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The judge ruled that Santana would be detained pre-trial, both because of the severity of the charges and for being a willful flight risk. The judge used the fact that Santana fled the scene Tuesday night as proof of the latter.

“Based upon the evidence that we presented in court today, the court did make those findings and detained the defendant pretrial,” said Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright.

Santana appeared in court Friday over Zoom from a hospital bed. Over a dozen State Troopers and members of Chapman-Green’s family were also in the court room, listening as Wright laid out the charges.

Wright said that when Chapman-Green approached him, Santana opened fire. Police said he fired more than 10 shots, striking Chapman-Green multiple times. That was enough to net the first attempted murder charge.

Wright told the judge that Santana then proceeded to hit Chapman-Green multiple times in the face with his gun, causing facial fractures and brain bleeds. Wright said he has the video to back this all up.

“The proffer that I presented to the court today included that the alleged actions are depicted on video and also security video from a nearby location,” Wright said. “And also, the evidence indicates that the defendant fled the scene.”

State Police said that Santana was believed to be wanted in a Chicago homicide. The family of 37-year-old Adriana Lopez believes Santana is responsible for her death. Lopez was shot and killed near her home on Sunday night; the family said Santana was Lopez’s ex-boyfriend.

Chicago Police have not confirmed if Santana is a suspect or not. He will report to the Sangamon County Jail when he is released from the hospital, and Wright would not say if he could be moved pending any charges coming down in Cook County.

“I can’t comment on what may happen in Cook County. I don’t want to speculate,” Wright said. “I do know that we have filed charges in Sangamon County. And the court agreed with us that he should be detained pending his trial.”

Santana is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9. He pleaded not guilty on Friday.