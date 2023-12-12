SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A recording of an October video call of NAACP county presidents shows Illinois NAACP President Teresa Haley calling migrants being bused into Chicago rapists and savages.

“We’re seeing families on the street and we’re like, ‘oh my god, we’re not used to seeing families on the streets,’ but black people have been on the streets forever and ever,” Haley said in the leaked video. “And nobody cares, because they say that we’re drug addicts, we got mental health issues. But these immigrants have come over here. They’ve been raping people. They’ve been breaking into homes. They’re like savages as well. They don’t speak the language and they look at us like we were crazy.”

The video was released by Patrick Watson, who resigned as DuPage County NAACP President after releasing the video.

“I can’t be a part of an organization where the leader of the organization in the area, that’s the point of view that she has,” Watson said.

Haley has been the State Conference President for the NAACP since 2015. Watson is now calling on her to resign. He said he originally tried to handle the matter internally. The call was originally recorded in October.

“I was absolutely shocked when I heard these statements, I could not believe that someone who is the highest ranking civil rights leader within the NAACP in Illinois, would make such statements, I could not believe that she would speak about other groups in this way,” Watson said.

Governor Pritzker responded to the comments Tuesday, saying they were reprehensible.

“It’s awful, to have people referred to as savages who are human beings who have emigrated to this country, whether they’ve been here for multiple generations, one generation or just new arrivals. That’s a ridiculous and completely inappropriate way to refer to people,” Pritzker said.

Teresa Haley did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday. She is currently out of the country. This story will be updated if she responds.