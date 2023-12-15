ASHLAND, Ill. (WCIA) — A Cass County community is in shock after three members of the same family were shot and killed Thursday night.

53-year-old Christina Bell was killed along with her daughters Autumn, 19, and Alaria, 16. Autumn was also pregnant, and her unborn baby died as well.

The killings happened in two different homes in Ashland. Officers first responded to a house on Philadelphia Road, where they found Autumn and her boyfriend. He had also been shot but was still alive; he directed officers to go to a mobile home park on Lockard Street. That’s where officers found Christina and Alaria.

The suspect in the murders is 62-year-old Ronald Cobren, Christina’s fiancé. Police said he later shot himself in Jacksonville.

Rachel Pearn was close with the family and spoke with WCIA reporters on the tragedy.

“Everybody is just truly shocked. I can’t even begin to wrap my head around it,” she said. “Why it happened, and neither can they. Everyone is just completely devastated.”

A friend of Cobren’s also spoke with WCIA, but was not willing to go on camera. He said Cobren called him and said ‘I shot her. This is no joke and I shot others.’

Pearn knew Cobren as well and was shocked to learn he was the prime suspect.

“It’s not something I would’ve ever expected him to do,” she said. “I’m just blown away by it.”

Pearn set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the Bell family. She said there will also be donation jars set up around town.