TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham County Coroner has released the names of three adults and two children who died as a result of a Friday night anhydrous ammonia leak in Teutopolis.

In a press release, Coroner Kim Rhodes said preliminary investigation indicated that the five all died from anhydrous ammonia exposure at the scene. They’ve been identified as:

Danny J. Smith, 67, from New Haven, Mo.

Vasile Cricovan, 31, from Twinsburg, Ohio

Kenneth Bryan, 34, from Teutopolis, Ill.

Rosie Bryan, 7, from Beecher City, Ill.

Walker Bryan, 10, from Beecher City, Ill.

Coroner Kim Rhodes said autopsies for the five victims are scheduled for 7:00 a.m. on Monday.

Rhodes also reported that the five people who were airlifted from the crash site for medical treatment are all currently in stable condition. They are:

Terrie Tudor, 61, from Union, Mo.

John Costello, 19, from Olathe, Kan.

Sara Tague, 18, from Lake Elmo, Minn.

Anja Dangelmaer, 18, from Dallas, Texas

Jacob Bloemker, 24, from Brownstown, Ill.

Additionally, the following two people were admitted to St. Anthony Hospital in Effingham due to ammonia exposure at the scene:

Weston Hemmerling, 18, from Kansas City, Kan.

Charlie Whitt, 66, from Green Castle, Ind.

Several people who traveled through the crash site are being treated at HSHS St. Anthony Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Ind. due to exposure.

Around one hundred first responders took part in the HAZMAT response. The investigation is ongoing and will be further handled by the Illinois State Police, ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction, National Transportation Safety Board, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.