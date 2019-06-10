Tim’s Auto Body


Formerly Tim’s Auto Body

FULL SERVICE AUTO BODY SHOP

12,000 SQUARE FEET OF WORKROOM

Collision Repair

Get your car, truck, or SUV back on the road faster with our complete collision repair service.

Dent Removal

Save time and money with our paintless dent repair — it’s perfect for hail damage!

Auto Glass Services

-Windshields
-Mirrors
-And More!

Making the difference:

  • 15 stalls
  • Fully efficient work area
  • ASE certified
  • Locally owned and operated
  • Towing available
  • Night drop-off available
  • I-CAR trained

Tatman's Carstar

701 N. Mattis Ave.
Champaign, IL 61821

https://www.carstar.com/locations/il/champaign-15423/ 
(217) 352-5135

