Formerly Tim’s Auto Body
FULL SERVICE AUTO BODY SHOP
12,000 SQUARE FEET OF WORKROOM
Collision RepairGet your car, truck, or SUV back on the road faster with our complete collision repair service.
Dent RemovalSave time and money with our paintless dent repair — it’s perfect for hail damage!
Auto Glass Services-Windshields
-Mirrors
-And More!
Making the difference:
- 15 stalls
- Fully efficient work area
- ASE certified
- Locally owned and operated
- Towing available
- Night drop-off available
- Night drop-off available
- I-CAR trained