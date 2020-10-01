Thrive in SPI

About Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance

The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance (SSGA) is a not-for-profit organization committed to pursuing the economic prosperity and growth for Sangamon County and the City of Springfield, Illinois. Founded in 2018, the independently funded, public-private partnership is dedicated to growing Springfield and Sangamon County’s economy. With investment from both public agencies and private companies, we provide direct services that support business growth and lead initiatives that enhance the competitive aspects of our community.

Led by a volunteer, diverse, industry-driven board of directors, SSGA is helping create and market a financially sound community; able to attract new businesses and skilled talent, while retaining the innovative companies and local workforce who already make Sangamon County their home. For more information about SSGA, visit www.ThriveInSPI.org.