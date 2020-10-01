Thrive in SPI

About Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance
The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance (SSGA) is a not-for-profit organization committed to pursuing the economic prosperity and growth for Sangamon County and the City of Springfield, Illinois. Founded in 2018, the independently funded, public-private partnership is dedicated to growing Springfield and Sangamon County’s economy. With investment from both public agencies and private companies, we provide direct services that support business growth and lead initiatives that enhance the competitive aspects of our community.
Led by a volunteer, diverse, industry-driven board of directors, SSGA is helping create and market a financially sound community; able to attract new businesses and skilled talent, while retaining the innovative companies and local workforce who already make Sangamon County their home. For more information about SSGA, visit www.ThriveInSPI.org.
Our Mission
Pursue economic prosperity and
growth for Sangamon County and
the City of Springfield by creating a
financially sound community able to
attract new businesses and skilled talent,
while retaining the profitable companies
and local workforce who already make
Sangamon County their home.
Our Vision
Leverage Sangamon County and the City of
Springfield’s historical significance, strong
education system and choices, state-of-the-art
medical facilities, geographic location, low cost
of living and broad human outreach initiatives to create a more vibrant, diverse, multi-generational community through economic development efforts that attract and retain a broader range of stable employment opportunities.