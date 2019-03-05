The Morning Show

Your money: Making an estate

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 10:27 AM CST

It’s a topic people tend to put o or ignore, but one of the most important things you can do is to develop a sound estate plan. Doing so lets you take a giant step toward a more secure future for yourself and generations to come. Attend our Preparing Your Estate Plan presentation and you’ll learn more about: • What to consider when creating your will • The benefi ts of trusts in estate planning • How to help reduce taxes on your estate • How insurance can help protect your family Edward Jones, its employees and fi nancial advisors are not estate planners and cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult with a qualifi ed tax advisor or legal professional regarding your specifi c situation. MKD-3231D-A-FL EXP 30 JUN 2020 © 2018 EDWARD D. JONES & CO., L.P. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. www.edwardjones.com Member SIPC Thursday, March 21st at 11:30am John Wozniak from Fischer & Wozniak PC will be available to answer questions. We hope you and a guest will join us. Please call Jimmy at 217-328-1719 or email jimmy.stewart@edwardjones.com by March 14th.

Lincoln Room at I Hotel and Conference Center 1900 S First Street Champaign, IL 61820

 

