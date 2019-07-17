Your Money: Home Insurance Policies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With all of the flooding that has affected the Midwest this year, its a good time to look over your Home Insurance Policy. Kathy Sweedler has some tips on what you need to look out for in this Your Money.

Review Your Home Insurance Policy

We go along living in our homes, tidying up, mowing lawns, and don’t often think about losing our homes from a disaster like a tornado or fire. Then a disaster hits nearby and it makes us think. BEFORE a disaster hits, review your home insurance policy.

Why do we need home insurance?

· While we can’t protect ourselves from all loses, home insurance can help replace personal property (our belongings) as well as the building itself.

· If you rent, you may want to consider purchasing insurance too; renter’s insurance protects you from the loss of your personal belongings if they’re stolen or destroyed by a disaster

Why review current home insurance policies?

Be sure that the policy still reflects your current needs.

· Have you completed a home improvement project that’s raised the value of your home?

· Do you have an insurance floater for something? If so, do you still need it? An insurance floater provides additional coverage above what is normally provided by a policy. This can cover anything from jewelry, art collections, to expensive musical instruments.

· Is the current value of your home reflected properly on your home insurance policy coverage amount?

· Given the increase in weather-related disasters, is there anything you want to add to your policy that would help protect you?

What else can you check for?

You may want to shop around and compare costs with different insurance companies. All policies are not the same. Be sure you’re comparing the same coverage level when comparison shopping.

When comparing policies, be sure to ask whether the policy covers “replacement cost” or “actual cash value” for household and personal belongings. Replacement cost is what you would pay for the item at today’s cost. Actual cash value is what you would pay for a similar item at today’s cost minus depreciation (replacement cost minus depreciation). Depreciation is the decrease in value due to wear and tear or age.

Check for discounts to lower your premium costs. For example, allowing automatic deductions from your checking account to pay the premium or installing safety devices such as smoke detectors may save you money.