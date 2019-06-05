Your Money: Cutting Expenses

Even the smallest expenses add up over time. Kathy Sweedler has some tips on how you can save a few bucks in Your Money.

Cut Out Reoccurring Expenses to Save Dollars

Now that it’s summertime and the weather is improving (hopefully!), there may be some opportunities for you to reduce expenses and save money.

We sign up for lots of services overtime; some we use regularly. However, I bet there are other services you’re paying for that you don’t use much or that aren’t that important to you.

I challenge everyone to find a reoccurring expense that you can cut out!

What type of services might you be able to cut out?

Everyone needs to decide for themselves what is important and what is not. Here are some ideas to consider:

· Subscription services: movies, box deliveries (cat items, specialty food items, etc.), etc.

· Memberships: gyms, genealogy websites, etc

· Add-ons: phones services, cable TV

How can you find the services that you might have forgotten about?

Check your bills carefully! When was the last time you looked carefully at each line of your bills like your utility, TV, internet or phone bill? Do you know what the individual charges are that add up to your overall bill?

Go over your credit card bills line by line. Take a close look at your checking account withdrawals for automatic withdrawals that are small amounts but happen monthly.

When you look closely, there is often more than you think to your bill. Sometimes small amounts are added that you may not even be aware of.

Do these small amounts really matter?

While each amount might be small, they add up over time. $15 a month is $180 a year, and $900 in 5 years! Maybe you can find two or three of these small amounts that you won’t even miss if you cancel them now.