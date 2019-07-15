WUNA: Crime Stoppers Annual Dave Benton Award

WUNA won the Crime Stoppers annual Dave Benton award.

1. Protection of our neighborhood against crime by keeping it safe for all its diverse residents through information sharing

a. Keeping it safe for all its diverse residents: especially the most vulnerable (elderly, children, students – walking home from campus late at night).

b. Sharing information with Police and neighbors regarding break-ins, car hit and runs, bicycle thefts, etc

2. Creating a sense of community by encouraging the sharing of ideas on topics that pertain to our neighborhood and one’s home.

. Neighborhood Distribution list and Facebook pages allow neighbors to share ideas, concerns, and information. Examples:

i.Runaway pets

ii.Plant swaps,

iii.Free items available on parkway

iv.Bike safety tips and discussion

v.Concerns regarding proposed development in the neighborhood

3. Promoting diverse viewpoints to city government and University of Illinois regarding issues that affect the neighborhood through grassroots WUNA structure

. Members share information about issues and requests coming before different Urbana city committees related to the neighborhood

a. Steering committee members have represented the neighborhood in Planning groups with the City and University of Illinois regarding future development plans for our neighborhood or the area around it

.Supporting the past and current downtown to campus plan

4. Preservation of the character of the neighborhood while supporting improvements

. Promoting Smart Development (Good example how we worked with the Nabor House to build a new home for their group.)

a. PUD development input

b. Preserving the Carle Park Pavilion and play area,

c. Promoting the historic character of West Urbana through street signage,

d. Supporting the past and current downtown to campus plan

e. Comprehensive parking plan