WHYS GUYS: Ig Nobels

Established in 1991, the Ig Nobels are a good-natured parody of the Nobel Prizes and honor “achievements that first make people laugh, and then make them think.”

Physics–IMAGE

Researchers from Georgia Tech “for studying how, and why, wombats make cube-shaped poo.”

Medicine–IMAGE

Scientists in Italy– “for collecting evidence that pizza might protect against illness and death, if the pizza is made and eaten in Italy.”

Medical Education–DEMO

US scientists– “for using a simple animal-training technique— called ‘clicker training’—to train surgeons to perform orthopedic surgery.”



Biology

Researchers in Singapore– “for discovering that dead magnetized cockroaches behave differently than living magnetized cockroaches.”

Conclusion: the live cockroaches demagnetize (i.e., the magnetic field decays) much faster than dead ones. According to the authors, such work will “not only allow us to understand better different ways of visualizing the world but may also find applications in improved [human]-made sensors inspired by their biological counterparts.”



Chemistry

Japanese researchers, “for estimating the total saliva volume produced per day by a typical five-year-old child.”



Engineering– IMAGE

Citation: Iman Farahbakhsh, “for inventing a diaper-changing machine for use on human infants.”



Economics–IMAGE

European scientists — “for testing which country’s paper money is best at transmitting dangerous bacteria.” (Romanian Leu)

Psychology–DEMO (bring your own pen)

Citation: Fritz Strack, “for discovering that holding a pen in one’s mouth makes one smile, which makes one happier—and for then discovering that it does not.”

Back in 1988, Strack and a couple of colleagues published their findings that holding a pen in your mouth causes you to smile, and that this in turn makes you feel happier—a kind of facial feedback mechanism. It’s a pretty famous study, and nobody really thought to question the results, until Strack himself revisited the topic as part of a 2016 meta-study that failed to replicate his conclusions. So turning that frown upside down isn’t likely to have any significant effect on your level of happiness—just another casualty of the ongoing replication crisis.