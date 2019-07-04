What’s Happening: Sparks in the Park

We had some royalty on The Morning Show Thursday morning. Miss Tuscola Claire Ring tells us more about Sparks in the Park happening on Saturday.

1: NinjaWarrior Course- Free to participate, no registration required. The SuperGames Ninja Obstacle Course contains a series of challenges that will test your agility, strength and speed. From the climbing wall, to the jumps and upper body course, balance beam and Incredible Warped Wall, the course has everything you need to become a ninja warrior. After competitors complete the warped wall, they buzz in to lock in their times.



2: Fireworks- Starting at dusk



3: Kids activities following parade: Andrew’s Show of wonder, magic show at 11 am. Facepainting, Balloon artist, inflatables!



