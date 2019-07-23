What’s Happening: SENIOR HEAT SAFETY TIPS

Importance of keeping seniors safe in extreme temperatures:
( 1: Extreme temperatures during the summer months can pose potential safety risks, especially for seniors. In fact, the CDC notes that adults 65 and older do not adjust as well as young people to sudden changes in temperature, which makes them more prone to heat related health problems such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn and heat rash. Some recommended steps to take to avoid any issues: 2: Make sure your aging loved one takes preventive health measures – like preparing for summer heat exposure by choosing protective clothing. 3: Plan ahead to avoid strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day. 4: Pay attention to symptoms of heat-related health problems. 5: Take action to cool someone experiencing heat-related symptoms