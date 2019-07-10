WHAT’S HAPPENING: School supply drive

CU Jaycees School Supply Social at the Market Tuesday, July 16th 5 to 7:30pm at Collective Pour Month Long Collection Location M-F 9 to 5 Chris Booth State Farm 1713 S. State St. Suite 102 Champaign

The Champaign Urbana Jaycees are partnering with the Champaign Farmers Market and Chris Booth State Farm in conducting a school supply collection drive to benefit Dr. Howard Elementary School during the month of July. High need supplies include crayons, colored pencils, spiral notebooks, glue sticks, yellow highlighters, and tissue boxes. Complete list available at www.cujaycees.com.

1: Members of the community can drop off school supplies at Chris Booth State Farm (1713 S. State Street Ste 102, Champaign…Located behind the Steak ‘n Shake on S. Neil) M-F 9 to 5 during the month of July.

2: In partnership with the Champaign Farmers Market, we will also be collecting supplies for donations right outside the market at Collective Pour on Tuesday, July 16th from 5 to 7:30pm. This is part of our monthly social series which we host with our members and prospective members, and for members of the community. We hope you are able to stop by a drop off a school supply item and while there also stay to learn more about our organization and our future projects benefiting the community.

3: About the CU Jaycees: We are a group for those 18 to 40 looking to get involved in the community. We host monthly networking socials, provide different community service opportunities, and allow members to expand their leadership skills. For more information on the drive and about the organization, you can visit our website at www.cujaycees.com.