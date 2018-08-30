What’s Happening: Krannert’s 50th Anniversary

CHAMPAIGN–

Bridget Lee-Calfas, Advertising and Publicity Director with The Krannert Center for the Performing Arts joins us to discuss their big 50th celebration.

This Opening Night is kicking of the Center’s 50th anniversary

There are five bands: Ranky Tanky, Baracutanga, AJ Ghent, New Orleans Jazz Machine, and Mucca Pazza

There will be a kids craft area, screen printing with Weiskamp, food trucks, other food vendors

There are activities outside and inside include a car display

People are encouraged to “Dress from your KCPA decade—1960s to present”

It is a FREE event

More information can be found at KrannertCenter.com