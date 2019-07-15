WHAT’S HAPPENING: Kids Plus Open House

The end of summer is a very important time for many families throughout the community. It is the season to put away summer toys and start preparing for their first day back at school. As students come in eager to learn and interact with friends, parents often worry about the safety and supervision of their students. Parents also want to know that students are comforted and having fun. The Kids Plus Program reassures busy parents that their student is safe and they are having supervised fun.

Open House: 7/16/19 from 1-5pm at Windsor Administrative Building.

1: Effective safety, fun, and supervision take place when staff are present. What does our staff look like? How do “you” get involved?

2: What is a typical day in Kids Plus like? How do we do it?

3: Why is it important to give back to your community? What better way than dedicating time to our youth in Champaign by creating positive memories and having fun.

4: What is the biggest reward at the end of my work day? It is being able to go home and know that I have made a positive impact in a student’s life. It is knowing that I have helped plant smile on a parent’s face. We are here to service our families and are happy to help.

https://www.champaignschools.org/pages/kids-plus