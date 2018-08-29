What’s Happening: Hobnob Harvest

CHAMPAIGN-

Hobnob Harvest Market – Vintage Finds & Handmade Goods at Effingham County Fairgrounds

Hobnob Harvest Market is returning to the Effingham County Fairgrounds in Altamont, Illinois, on September 7 & 8. Known simply as “Hobnob” for short – this market has become a favorite fall tradition in the Effingham area.

Vintage goods at the market include finds like antique furniture, rusty farm primitives, cool industrial pieces, & all sorts of curiosities from the late 1800s to the 1970s. Handmade goods range from imaginative home décor & stylish jewelry to hand-poured candles, children’s accessories, and sweet treats. Several boutique clothing vendors round out the market and make it a one-stop shopping event to outfit your home and wardrobe for autumn.

Hobnob Market vendors are handpicked for their wonderful goods, creative style, & unique display talents. Browsing from space to space is like wandering along an eye-catching avenue of mini brick & mortar shops. Several unique food vendors will also be set up offering Midwestern delicacies like pulled pork, grilled pizza, & fresh-churned ice cream. Locally-owned Tuscan Hills Winery stocks wine, beer, and their signature caramel apple sangria in 2 cash bar locations and also serves from their famous wandering drink cart.

New additions to the Hobnob Harvest Market this year – a game area for kids & adults, a revamped Porter Station for large purchase pick-ups, and some tasty new food choices.

The Prairie Moon Party – fun first-dibs earlybird shopping plus live music, cash bars, and giveaways

Friday, September 7 : 4-8 pm Central

Friday Tickets:

$10 per person in advance or at the gate

Buying tickets in advance online or locally = entry into our big Harvest Giveaway right before we open on September 7. Prize Package: Free Hobnob swag, a $50 Firefly Grill gift card, & $250 in Hobnob CASH

Earlybird shopping tickets are available on Facebook @hobnobmarket or www.hobnobmarket.com. Tickets are also available at Fresh Digs in Effingham, KT Boutique in Altamont, & Promark Advertising in Altamont.

Market Day – a full day of great shopping, food, & friends

Saturday, September 8 : 9 am – 4 pm Central

Saturday Admission:

$5 per person at the gate

Or FREE with Friday advance ticket purchase

Children 12 and under are free both Friday night and Saturday