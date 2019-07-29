WHAT’S HAPPENING: Domestic Violence Education and Volunteer Training

Monday – Thursday evenings, 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., October 29 – November 13 Dove, Inc., 302 S. Union, Decatur, IL

1: This training is for those seeking in-depth information on the issues of Domestic Violence, whether for their own education or for their work. 2: This training is for those seeking to volunteer at an Illinois Domestic Violence Program and especially for those wanting to volunteer in our service area, Macon, Moultrie, Shelby, Piatt and DeWitt. 3: Dove’s DV program numbers for FY 19 Adults served • 589 Children served • 140 Hours of counseling & advocacy for victims • 9,315 Bednights of shelter • 4,054 Clients housed in shelter • 182 Orders of Protection • 265 4: . Anyone can be the victim or the abuser. It affects all of us – our neighbors, family members, coworkers, friends, and even those sitting in front or beside you in Church. In fact, every 9 seconds in the U.S., a victim is being assaulted or beaten