What’s Happening: Community Concert

Community Concert, to Benefit The Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Live Like Jay Scholarship Featured Performers: 90’s Daughter Saturday, July 6 Sammers (Downtown Gibson City, IL) Gates open at 5pm $5 cover

This 4th of July weekend, you’ve got an opportunity to attend a great concert – and to benefit a very worthy cause.

1: The Shriners Hospital for Children transforms lives by providing exceptional healthcare to ALL children, regardless of their family’s ability to pay

2: The Corn Belt Shrine Club do a series of community events each year, to raise funds for this all important work – and the July 6th concert is a great way to support their efforts.

3: Lawrence Mathis was born and raised in Central Illinois, which is why – when he was managing country superstar Jason Aldean – Mathis decided to film the artist’s landmark “Amarillo Sky” video right in the area, highlighting several of the young men in the region’s farming community.

4: 90’s Daughter has been voted Central Illinois’ Top Party Band five years running – they play everything from Bruno Mars to Cheap Trick, so be ready to dance!