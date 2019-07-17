WHAT’S HAPPENING: $50 million expansion of OSF collaboration

Jump ARCHES, a health care engineering research partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and OSF HealthCare, just announced an additional $50 million in support for their program. The kind of research that Jump ARCHES conducts makes everyday people healthier and safe and reduces the cost of delivering top-notch care. https://grainger.illinois.edu/news/features/jumpARCHES_increase

1: Jump ARCHES is making people’s lives better through things like clinical simulation, mobile sensors, data analytics, robotics, VR, and understanding the social and behavioral factors that impact a person’s health.

2: It’s got big support behind it–$62.5 million announced in 2013 and another $50 million this week, including tens of millions of dollars from the DiSomma Family Foundation and the OSF HealthCare Foundation. That means it’s already done great work and that’s really going to grow now.

3: They’ve already done things like developed training simulators and new 3D bioprinting techniques.

4: Teams with members from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, OSF HealthCare and University of Illinois Medical College in Peoria collaborate with this support.

Demonstration of one of the VR training tools: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02Au02WNag4&feature=youtu.be